350 Depot employees have not been paid

However, it is completely unclear which locations can be taken over by the German parent company. Viennese restructuring expert and Depot Austria boss Rainer Schrems is also at a loss: "The employees should be told quickly: you can stay or you can't stay, these are the critical branches. It's sad that I myself can't yet say who will stay and who will have to go." For the time being, all staff have been given notice of redundancy with the insolvency application.