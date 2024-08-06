Get a wood pellet barbecue from Weber

Take part & win
Now is the perfect time to barbecue! Summer is in full swing, and what could be better than preparing juicy steaks and crispy vegetables on a brand new barbecue? The "Krone" is giving away 1 of 3 Weber SmokeFire EPX4 wood pellet barbecues in the exclusive Stealth Edition.
Whether you are a barbecue beginner or a professional - the SmokeFire EPX4 makes barbecuing a breeze. Thanks to the precise temperature control from 95°C to 315°C, you can grill anything your heart desires - from slow-cooked pulled pork to perfectly grilled steaks. The digital controller ensures that the temperature remains constant so that you can concentrate fully on your guests.
The SmokeFire EPX4 is more than just a grill. With its large grilling surface of 4,270 cm² and the second grill grid, it offers enough space to grill for a large group. The SmokeBoost function gives your food an incomparable smoky aroma, while the exclusive Flavorizer Bars system distributes the heat evenly and ensures perfect results.
Smart grilling
Weber Connect technology makes grilling even smarter. Connect your grill to the Weber Connect app and let it guide you step by step through the grilling process. The app offers personalized cooking time and temperature alarms, recipe suggestions and much more. This makes every barbecue a complete success.
The SmokeFire EPX4 is made from high-quality materials and is extremely robust. The porcelain enamel finish protects the grill from rust and chipping, so you can enjoy it for many years to come. The barbecue is also equipped with large wheels so that you can easily move it to the desired location in the garden.
Win one of three SmokeFire EPX4 wood pellet barbecues from Weber and enjoy the summer with friends and family in front of your new smart barbecue from Weber. The closing date for entries is August 13, 09:00.
