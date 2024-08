“Clearing the way for a new generation”

Squad complete with Heins

In any case, the first division women's squad is complete. Finja Heins (21 years old, 1.89 m), a German outside attacker who will study biology in Salzburg, was recently signed. The first training session for everyone under new coach Ingrida Schweiger is scheduled for August 19. The Volley League will start at the beginning of October - but with only nine clubs at the moment following the withdrawal of Purgstall.