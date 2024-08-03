In Nikitsch
Criticism was too harsh: local leader sues citizens’ list
Insinuations and caricatures by the founder of the FGM citizens' list went too far for the mayor of Nikitsch. Despite a settlement, however, the matter is probably not over yet.
How far can political criticism go and when is a line crossed? This question was the focus of a civil dispute at the Oberpullendorf district court. It was triggered by the "Gemeindestimme" newsletter, which Vinzenz Fleischhacker, founder of the FGM citizens' list in Niktisch, had written the previous year.
Nasty caricatures
On 16 pages, Fleischhacker launched an all-round attack on Mayor Christian Balogh (SPÖ) in particular, using both words and caricatures. Among other things, he accused the head of the town of lying, alleging fraud and falsification of documents. Unsurprisingly, Balogh did not take this lying to heart and filed a lawsuit.
No public apology
After two negotiations, a settlement has now been reached. In future, Fleischhacker must refrain from claiming that the plaintiff was a liar and had committed forgery and fraud. However, there will be no public apology.
The FGM founder sees the settlement as a success. He could never have imagined being sued for public criticism all the way to the district court, he says. Although he admits that he had a bit of a go at it. He merely wanted to point out grievances. His criticism is justified, everything is provable.
I'm not a troublemaker, but someone who dares to say something.
Vinzenz Fleischhacker, Gründer der Bürgerliste FGM
Tolerating criticism
According to Fleischhacker, Balogh should have considered beforehand whether he would go into politics if he was sensitive. During the trial, the judge also stated that a politician must be able to withstand criticism from the opposition.
Balogh, on the other hand, does not want to attach too much importance to the case: "For me, the matter is closed." He agrees with the result. However, he cannot understand why Fleischhacker sees the settlement as a success. But at least there is now a clear regulation, and any infringement will be executed immediately.
Putting up with a lot
He is critical of the fact that, as a politician, you have to put up with "a lot" - as was the view of the court. However, it is unlikely that this will change. Balogh also suggests that the understanding with all other local councillors is better than that with Fleischhacker.
However, this is unlikely to be the end of the matter. According to Fleischhacker, the next FGM circular is already in the works. "The tone will be one hundred percent the same and probably even a bit harsher," he says.
