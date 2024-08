Apache 207 really turns up the musical heat again

In his new summer song, the successful German rapper Apache 207 ("Komet") packs his bags, but also for a visit to the Frequency Festival (August 14 to 17) in St. Pölten. "Miami" is the name of the single with which Apache wants to make it to the top of the charts again. The song once again shows new sides of the artist's musical diversity, Sony announced on the release of the single on Friday. It remains to be seen whether the song can also be heard during his guest appearance in Austria.