Dead and missing during protests in Venezuela

Opposition leader in hiding

People have been repeatedly taking to the streets against the government since Sunday. According to Madura, 1,200 of them have been arrested so far and 1,000 more are still being sought. He said that González and opposition leader María Corina Machado should also be in prison (see video above). Machado is already in hiding out of fear for her life. "I am writing these lines from a hiding place, fearing for my life, my freedom and that of my compatriots," she announced on Thursday.