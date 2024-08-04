In the Mühlviertel
One elementary school 14 classes, one gym
"No more school, no more school", Falco once sang. In reference to the unforgotten Austrian music star, four men also named their project in the Mühlviertel region, in which tenants are now being sought for an old elementary school. From offices to a physiotherapy practice - who should be attracted by "keineschulemehr"?
"Elementary school" is written in capital letters on the façade. A blue jacket and a white vest hang in the checkroom. A few meters further on, under the bench, there is a pair of slippers...
It almost seems as if everything will be back to normal in a few weeks' time - and the rooms will be full of children's lives. But: the last bell has rung in the building! Because the new educational campus in St. Martin im Mühlkreis will be inaugurated in September, the elementary school in the community center has had its day.
We are going in full of optimism and want to attract people with innovative possibilities.
Otto Plappart, Mitbetreiber von „keineschulemehr“ in St. Martin/Mühlkreis
With Otto Plappart, Hans Peter Wöss, Gerald Höllinger and Gerald Ornetzeder, a quartet has set itself the goal of preserving the building and giving it a new purpose. Tenants are now being sought under the motto "no more school": for 14 classes, 62 rooms and a 140 square meter gym. Who will move in? "We are open to ideas," says Ornetzeder.
The first interested parties are from the healthcare sector, photographers, but also those who are longing for an office again after years of working from home. "Tabakfabrik is a great example for everyone," says Plappart, looking to Linz, where the former industrial complex has become a playground for start-ups, companies and educational initiatives.
Ornetzeder, co-founder of the Fredmansky advertising agency, sees himself in the role of "school caretaker" in St. Martin; the reuse of existing buildings is a matter close to his heart: "Why do you have to tear something down before something new can be created?"
