Prisoner exchange
Germans and Russians have already landed safe and sound
Russia, Belarus and five NATO states - including the USA and Germany - completed the largest prisoner exchange since the end of the Cold War on Thursday. The majority of the German and Russian citizens released by Russia and Belarus arrived safely in Germany at midnight. A smaller group of US citizens flew directly home.
A total of 26 prisoners were exchanged in this unprecedented operation involving the Turkish secret service MIT. In return for the release of political prisoners and Kremlin critics, Germany, the USA and partner countries let a convicted murderer and prisoners suspected of espionage from Russia go.
"Wall Street Journal" correspondent released
Among others, Russia released "Wall Street Journal" correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who was convicted of espionage, as well as prominent opposition figures such as Vladimir Kara-Mursa and Ilya Yashin. According to US government circles, the opposition activist Yashin and the Russian human rights activist Oleg Orlov will be taken in by Germany.
"You are at home, you are at home"
Russian President Vladimir Putin personally received the Russians released by the West. The Kremlin leader embraced the "Tiergarten murderer", where the presidential guard stood guard. "You are home, you are at home," Putin greeted the released prisoners and announced that they would be nominated for state awards. He pardoned all the released prisoners.
Bitter aftertaste
The release of the "zoo murderer" Krassikov left a bitter aftertaste despite all the joy over the release of the political prisoners. "Nobody took the decision to deport a murderer sentenced to life imprisonment after only a few years in prison lightly," said Scholz in defense of the exchange. Originally, the now deceased Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was also supposed to be released.
According to the Russian secret service FSB, eight Russian prisoners and two minors returned to Russia.
Many other politicians at home and abroad welcomed the prisoner deal. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, for example, spoke of a "moment of great joy". NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also expressed his delight. "This achievement was made possible by the close cooperation between the NATO allies."
Biden thanked Scholz
In the USA, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to receive Gershkovich as well as their compatriots Paul Whelan and Alsu Kurmasheva, who have been released from prison, at a military airport near Washington. Biden expressed his "great gratitude" to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, it was reported.
Among the German citizens who were released was Rico K., who was initially sentenced to death in Belarus and later pardoned. Patrick S., who according to the authorities had been arrested at St. Petersburg airport for having cannabis gummy bears in his luggage, was also handed over to Germany.
