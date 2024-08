Murray’s career ended in the doubles quarter-finals

Murray had announced his impending retirement before the matches. The Scot, who at his peak was one of the "Big Four" with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, had held the top spot in the world rankings for a total of 41 weeks since 2016. Murray won the US Open in 2012 and triumphed at Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016. In 2012 in London and 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, he won the singles at the Olympics, and in 2012 he also took silver in the mixed doubles alongside Laura Robson.