Demolition completed
Historic Sport-Club stadium now history
Many legends surround the stadium in Hernals. Now history is being rewritten. A home ground is being created.
Wiener Sport-Club is one of the oldest sports clubs in Austria. The legendary stadium in Hernals is no exception. But now it is finally history - only a huge gap in the building bears witness to it. On social media, people share photos of the demolition work - usually with little nostalgic anecdotes attached. That stirs up emotions. But this end is also the beginning of something new.
The Sport-Club pitch in the 17th district will be given a modern face over the next two years. Following the demolition of the old stadium, work is now beginning on the new building, which will preserve historical elements and integrate the latest standards in sustainability and multifunctionality.
Legendary grandstands stand up again
The main stand and the cemetery stand are being rebuilt and will have extensive green roofs. The south stand will also be renovated. After the renovation, the stadium will offer space for 5649 spectators for national matches and 4634 for international matches. The stadium itself will be largely energy self-sufficient. A photovoltaic system on the roof of the main stand and a heat pump system ensure self-sufficiency. Surplus electricity is fed into the Viennese grid.
Also represented internationally
The new stadium will be designed according to the "UEFA Category 2" standard, which will enable the women's and junior national teams to play matches. Wiener Sport-Club will remain the main user, but the stadium will have a wide range of uses.
The reopening of the stadium is planned for spring 2026.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.