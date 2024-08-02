Environmental lawyer: “The decision is unlawful”

Complete destruction of the Leitenwald forest

The LUA, headed by Gishild Schaufler, does not want Gubisch's statements to stand: "It is true that we were in contact, but we always pointed out the critical access road where the habitat of protected species is being destroyed." Specifically, the complaint mentions the "complete destruction of the Leitenwald forest", which is home to "numerous protected and endangered species such as birds, bats and reptiles", including the "Aesculapian snake, which is strictly protected under European law".