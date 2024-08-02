Schlotterer expansion
Environmental lawyer: “The decision is unlawful”
Plant 3 of sun protection manufacturer Schlotterer in Adnet is set to create 700 jobs. The project has now been put on hold due to two complaints. Why the State Environmental Ombudsman's Office, headed by Gishild Schaufler, is taking action against the expansion of the Schlotterer plant and, in particular, against the access road.
No 2025 expansion at Adnet sun protection manufacturer Schlotterer. The reason: complaints from the State Environmental Ombudsman's Office (LUA) and the Nature Conservation Association against the last, necessary nature conservation notice for the expansion of "Plant 3", a production facility on the Adnet fields for up to 700 employees. The "Krone" reported.
Delay despite good talks
Schlotterer Managing Director Peter Gubisch comments on the complaint: "We received the decision in June and hoped that this would be the end of it. We found out about the complaints last Monday." The head of the business explains: "We actually had good discussions with the LUA and addressed all concerns as best we could."
Complete destruction of the Leitenwald forest
The LUA, headed by Gishild Schaufler, does not want Gubisch's statements to stand: "It is true that we were in contact, but we always pointed out the critical access road where the habitat of protected species is being destroyed." Specifically, the complaint mentions the "complete destruction of the Leitenwald forest", which is home to "numerous protected and endangered species such as birds, bats and reptiles", including the "Aesculapian snake, which is strictly protected under European law".
Fighting for a permit since 2022
In summary: The permit was granted despite the concerns of the official experts and, according to the LUA, violates species protection law. That is why it lodged an appeal. The sun protection manufacturer has been fighting for the expansion permit since 2022. Conservationists have been fighting against the project for just as long. Now the case is going to the regional administrative court.
