Most beautiful hiking routes
A lake jewel at lofty heights
From Alpe Rauz just below the Arlberg Pass, the trail leads to the picturesque Albonaseen lakes, a jewel in the region's mountain landscape.
Alpe Rauz (1629 m) is a small hut (eleven buildings) in the Arlberg region, which belongs to the municipality of Klösterle. With three cable cars (Flexenbahn, Albonabahn, Valfagerbahn), it is a central point of the "Ski Arlberg" ski area in winter. In summer, things are quieter: most of the cable cars are closed for the season, cows graze on the green slopes and cheese specialties can be bought at the alp building. The only thing that spoils the idyll is the current increase in traffic on the Arlbergstrasse due to the tunnel closure. Alpe Rauz is located directly below the Arlberg Pass (1793 m) on the border with Tyrol, between the Lechtal Alps and the Verwall Mountains.
Wind turbines are planned
Hiking data
Type: challenging hike
Duration: two and a half to two and three quarters hours
Starting point: Alpe Rauz parking lot
Ascent: almost 400 meters in altitude
Equipment: hiking boots with good tread soles, daypack with drink and snack, clothing suitable for the weather, sun protection
Refreshment stops: in St. Christoph and Stuben
Public transport: Bus route 750 (Langen a. A. Bhf to Rauz)
Decades ago, cattle from the Liechtenstein municipality of Gamprin were brought to the area and sold for 60,000 crowns in 1914. Since then, it has been known as "Liechtenstein's own alpine pasture abroad". Every year, around 200 animals from the Principality, Switzerland and Vorarlberg spend the summer there. The municipality of Gamprin is now planning a wind farm there with up to ten turbines. It is currently examining whether the necessary conditions are in place. The project managers are also looking for investors for their project. There is also a central substation of the Vorarlberg energy networks near Rauz, where power lines run from Vorarlberg to Tyrol.
The starting point for today's tour is the parking lot at Alpe Rauz. At the road construction yard, cross the Arlbergstraße with due caution. Once on the opposite side, follow the white-red-white signs in the direction of "Kaltenberghütte". The route continues uphill for a short distance along a wide gravel path. A narrow hiking trail soon branches off to the right from this route. This offers a more appealing, if not easier, ascent than the goods road and meanders steadily uphill through the blossoming mountain landscape. Beautiful views and numerous alpine flowers make this variant particularly varied and entertaining. An early start is recommended, as the temperatures on the sunny slopes climb quickly. After a while, a high plateau is reached.
The traffic on the Arlberg road can no longer be heard. The wind is the only constant sound, occasionally accompanied by the babbling of a small mountain stream. Now you no longer follow the route to the "Kaltenberghütte" (on the right), but turn left and head towards "St. Christoph".
Extreme habitats require adaptation
Continue along the so-called Paul Bantlin Trail, past a few small lakes (Albona lakes) and upland moor ponds. These may look idyllic, but their lack of nutrients and acidic environment make them extreme habitats. This requires a highly adapted flora and fauna: solitary animals live in the bog water or within the water storage cells of the peat moss. Amphibians such as frogs and newts have their nurseries there. Much rarer to observe is the adder, which also likes to live near raised bogs. You soon reach the largest lake, which opens up at the foot of a rocky slope like a turquoise-blue eye. The strong water color seems almost unnatural.
botany
As the name suggests, the purple gentian belongs to the gentian family. The plant produces honey-scented flowers with fused sepals and purple-red petals. On the inside and sometimes also at the base of the outside, the corolla appears yellowish or whitish and covered with dark dots. Bumblebees in particular are attracted to this species. The flowering period extends from July to September, depending on the location. The purple gentian thrives best on low-lime soils at altitudes of 1000 to 2750 meters. The thick, branched root was once used in folk medicine. Today, the plant is strictly protected and may no longer be dug up.
The reason for this is the meltwater. Fine rock particles (rock flour) are removed by snow and ice and eventually washed into the lake. Due to their low weight, these particles float in the water for a long time. When sunlight hits the lake, the stone particles absorb a large part of the light spectrum and reflect mainly the blue-green, short-wave part of the light. This is how the turquoise-blue coloration of many mountain lakes is created. After a short rest, you return via the same route. Alternatively, the trail continues steeply downhill from Lake Albona to the small village of St. Christoph, where you can take the 760 S bus back to Lech or Zürs.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.