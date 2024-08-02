A lake jewel at lofty heights

Decades ago, cattle from the Liechtenstein municipality of Gamprin were brought to the area and sold for 60,000 crowns in 1914. Since then, it has been known as "Liechtenstein's own alpine pasture abroad". Every year, around 200 animals from the Principality, Switzerland and Vorarlberg spend the summer there. The municipality of Gamprin is now planning a wind farm there with up to ten turbines. It is currently examining whether the necessary conditions are in place. The project managers are also looking for investors for their project. There is also a central substation of the Vorarlberg energy networks near Rauz, where power lines run from Vorarlberg to Tyrol.