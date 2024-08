Klagenfurt’s mega arena, which always seems so empty

With an average of 4471 fans, Austria Klagenfurt only came eighth in the Bundesliga attendance table last season. Even behind Blau-Weiß Linz (4912) and Altach (5376). If you visit the home games of the "Violets" in the magnificent Wörthersee Stadium, you will see one thing above all: lots and lots of empty seats. The upper tiers are always completely deserted, which is why they are now even covered with sponsor banners. No wonder, as the arena has room for 30,000 spectators ...