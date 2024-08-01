Explosive details
Rogan reveals: “Yes, there is a lot of sex at the Olympics”
400,000 condoms on display, vending machines with lickable wipes - at the Olympic Games in Paris, "safe sex" is a top priority among the 14,000 or so athletes. But is it really "running" the way you think it is? One person who should know is Austria's former swimming star Markus Rogan. The four-time Olympian spills the beans: "Yes, all the stories and rumors that there is a lot of sex are absolutely true."
Things get hot in the "city of love", even during the Olympics. This was also confirmed by four-time Olympic participant and two-time silver medal winner Markus Rogan in an interview with "Ö1".
When asked how close people really get in the Olympic Village, a kind of multicultural shared flat, Rogan replied: "Very close indeed, all the stories and rumors that there is a lot of sexual intercourse are absolutely true." It is also exciting to meet people on other levels, "because you also see how it can work when the world pretends for two weeks that everything is fine," says Rogan.
Rogan has taken part in the Summer Olympics four times: 2000 in Sydney, 2004 in Athens, 2008 in Beijing and 2012 in London. Between 2001 and 2010, he won nine World Championship medals and two silver medals in Athens. With a total of 34 medals at major events, he is still the most successful Austrian swimmer today.
It's wonderful to feel how a country stands behind you. You're on the world stage for a moment. And then - and this was the most beautiful thing for me - you hand over the flag after the round and virtually disappear into nothingness.
Markus Rogan über den Fahnenträger-Moment 2012 in London.
"That was the best cry of my life"
In London 2012, he had the honor of being Austria's flag bearer at the opening ceremony. "That was the best emotional rollercoaster of my life," recalls the 42-year-old: "It's wonderful to feel how a country stands behind you. You're on the world stage for a moment. And then - and this was the best thing for me - you hand over the flag after the round and virtually disappear into nothingness. Then you're all alone with yourself after so many people have seen me. That was the best cry of my life."
It is also interesting to see what differences Rogan sees between the Olympic Games and other competitions. "I think the only difference is that more people watch and you get more (money, editor's note) when you win," says Rogan, who now lives in Los Angeles, where the Summer Games will be held in 2026.
The Olympic Games cannot be compared with his youth competitions in particular. "The best competitions of my life were the Austrian children's team championships on the Gugl in Linz. The competition rules are exactly the same. There's no difference at the Olympics. And the meaning and the joy of giving everything at that moment and putting your whole heart into this competition - that's exactly the same," explains Rogan.
