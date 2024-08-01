Regulation in the AI Act
EU AI regulation now officially in force!
The much-noticed EU regulation on the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) comes into force today, August 1. The AI Act ("Artificial Intelligence Act") divides AI systems into different risk categories and regulates them accordingly.
However, the vast majority of systems are likely to fall into the lowest risk category and will not be subject to any new rules, according to the EU Commission's impact assessment.
Certain applications prohibited
Certain applications such as biometric categorization based on sensitive characteristics (e.g. skin color, political or religious views) or the untargeted reading of facial images from the Internet or surveillance cameras will be banned - exceptions are made for security authorities.
This ban is set to take effect from February 2025, with the majority of the new rules coming into force from August 2026. Separate rules apply to AI systems with a general purpose (such as ChatGP), which will apply from August 2025.
Strict rules for high-risk AI
So-called "high-risk AI" may be used, but is subject to strict rules and must be approved by the authorities. This includes systems used by security authorities or those used in personnel management, for example.
Another category is systems that are primarily seen as a "transparency risk". The main concern here is that, for example, images or videos clearly show that they were produced with the help of AI.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
