WAC president likes hate poster of the “Ultras”

Reduced from 19 to ten

Speaking of "anti-Austria": Klagenfurt still have this idea. Because the proportion of legionnaires in the "Violets" is still too high for a claim from the Austrian pot. On the positive side, however, they are gradually reducing the number of foreign players! There were 19 in the promotion season, 17 in the 2022/23 season, 13 last season and currently ten. Two reinforcements (who are unlikely to be nationals) are still to come - but even then, the number has been reduced.