Excitement before the derby
WAC president likes hate poster of the “Ultras”
The first Bundesliga derby is just around the corner - WAC and Austria Klagenfurt go head-to-head on Saturday (19:30, Lavanttal-Arena). And the two (small but growing) fan camps are also doing everything they can to really heat up the atmosphere. .
Some of the so-called "WAC Ultras" were proudly photographed with an "ANTI AUSTRIA" poster during the 7:0 victory in the ÖFB Cup in Draßburg. On it, the (pixelated) Wolfsberg supporters crossed out the logos of Austria Lustenau, Austria Vienna, Austria Salzburg and Austria Klagenfurt in red - and cheered frenetically.
Of course, the whole spectacle was also shared on social media - and "liked" by the WAC of all people. Wolfsberg's president's wife Waltraud Riegler, who is always highly committed to the club, clicked on "Like". Which of course proves once again that the local rivals from the provincial capital can't be smelled in the Lavanttal.
Reduced from 19 to ten
Speaking of "anti-Austria": Klagenfurt still have this idea. Because the proportion of legionnaires in the "Violets" is still too high for a claim from the Austrian pot. On the positive side, however, they are gradually reducing the number of foreign players! There were 19 in the promotion season, 17 in the 2022/23 season, 13 last season and currently ten. Two reinforcements (who are unlikely to be nationals) are still to come - but even then, the number has been reduced.
And for the first time, WAC could also have a "problem" with the Austrian pot. They currently have eight legionnaires, at least one or two strikers (who are unlikely to be Austrian) or a right-back could still follow. It is therefore possible that the motto "Anti Austria" also applies here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
