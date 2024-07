Espernberger in the final, LIVE from 8.30 pm

"That's the cherry on top. It's very cool to have made it to the final," said Espernberger about his personal best in the final round. "I'm over the moon. At the Olympics, it's not so much the time, but rather the placing. It only happens every four years. The competition was fast, but not as earth-shatteringly fast as others." To be right at the front in the final, it will take more than an Austrian record. "Probably a low 53, but of course anything can happen."