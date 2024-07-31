Tanner: “The neutrality debate is nonsense!”

AI-supported weapon systems

Currently, the armed forces also need to invest heavily in personnel training and equipment. For example, in electronic maps for soldiers. In any case, the battlefield has changed drastically in recent times. Tanner: "The war is now also taking place online. There are automated, AI-controlled weapon systems that operate without personnel. We have to stay on the ball with these issues too." In general, cyber defense has become an intensive field of activity for the army: "Of course we are constantly dealing with it. But you have to differentiate between military attacks and cybercrime. Then it concerns the Ministry of the Interior." In general, militia soldiers would also practice protecting against sabotage against high-ranking infrastructure such as power plants, railroad lines or the power supply.