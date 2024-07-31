Sky Shield participation
Tanner: “The neutrality debate is nonsense!”
In an interview on krone.tv, Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner provides explosive insights into Austria's current threat situation and the current armament of the Austrian Armed Forces. Among other things, she also discussed the current status of the Sky Shield defense alliance.
Tanner: "We are now entering the procurement phase for Sky Shield. This is also about averting medium-range air threats. For example, in drone defense. We are currently seeing in both Ukraine and Israel that drones are becoming increasingly important. With the Skyranger defense system, we can now also take action in this area." According to the Minister, the Israeli Iron Dome has repeatedly proven that drone defense also works well when automated. The question of whether Austria's neutrality status could be jeopardized by the country's participation in the Sky Shield initiative was firmly answered in the negative by the Minister. Tanner, combative: "This discussion is nonsense. What should it have to do with neutrality?"
AI-supported weapon systems
Currently, the armed forces also need to invest heavily in personnel training and equipment. For example, in electronic maps for soldiers. In any case, the battlefield has changed drastically in recent times. Tanner: "The war is now also taking place online. There are automated, AI-controlled weapon systems that operate without personnel. We have to stay on the ball with these issues too." In general, cyber defense has become an intensive field of activity for the army: "Of course we are constantly dealing with it. But you have to differentiate between military attacks and cybercrime. Then it concerns the Ministry of the Interior." In general, militia soldiers would also practice protecting against sabotage against high-ranking infrastructure such as power plants, railroad lines or the power supply.
18 billion euros for the armed forces
A total of 18 billion euros will be spent over the next four years on mobility on land and in the air, on infrastructure in the barracks and on equipping soldiers.
You can see all further details on the situation of the Austrian Armed Forces at home and the threat situation in Austria in the video above.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
