Sex in summer: hot, but not too hot
When the sun is blazing down from the sky, you don't really want to move - often also when it comes to physical love: after all, it's not very sexy when the sweat is pouring in your bed and your circulation is on the verge of blacking out. In fact, sex at high temperatures can pose health risks, especially for older people.
For healthy people, making love in summer is generally not a problem, but people with pre-existing conditions such as high blood pressure or heart problems should be careful when temperatures are at their highest. Especially because certain medications can also impair the body's ability to cope with heat.
Senior citizens, watch out!
The same applies to older people: don't risk overheating! Intensive physical contact and exercise increase the body temperature. "Bed sports" strain (and train, but also) the cardiovascular system.
To have healthy fun even in summer, follow these tips for cool love on hot days:
Choose cool hours
Ensure a cool bedroom with a fan or air conditioning. Choose light, breathable bedding. Materials such as cotton or linen can help absorb sweat and allow air to circulate. Choose the cooler morning or evening hours for lovemaking.
Use water
Whether it's kissing in the shower or in the lake, the wet element offers physical refreshment. Incorporating ice cubes into lovemaking increases the fun factor. Putting on damp towels brings a pleasant coolness.
Calm and gentle
Gentle movements instead of intensive "bed sports"! This is easier on the body and less sweaty. Take regular breaks: It is important to listen to your own body and pay attention to what is good for you.
Stay hydrated
Don't forget to drink! Take a few sips of water every now and then, even during the sex session.
