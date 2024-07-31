Pure relaxation
What’s really good for us on vacation!
Peace and relaxation at last, instead of mass tourism, heat and traffic jams: a health vacation in one of the most beautiful places in the country lets us take a deep breath and find ourselves again!
There is nothing more important than our health. Sure, we know that anyway, a truism, but we often push our bodies to their limits in everyday life and forget in the hustle and bustle that the key to health is nutrition and sufficient sleep. Sometimes we function without thinking. So it's good to take a break, which is why I take an environmentally friendly train to the south.
I am picked up in Klagenfurt and after a short transfer I am at the VIVAMAYR Medical Health Resort in Maria Wörth. I am told that today is Sunday, the best day to arrive. The weather is glorious and the resort is right on Lake Wörthersee. So let's dive into the turquoise waters! Wonderful! Later, we have a light dinner on the terrace and a short walk to the two churches on the peninsula, which are among the most photographed motifs in Carinthia.
After a morning workout on the jetty, with the lake - which I have really fallen in love with - in view, I meet Dr. Werner Zancolo, medical director of VIVAMAYR and from now on "my" spa doctor, for the first time. The plan for the next few days is set out in an initial examination. Functional myodiagnostics show where my "weaknesses" lie and whether there are any intolerances. I don't feel ill, but a mineral analysis quickly reveals that I'm over-acidified; I'm definitely on trend. This is not particularly good news, because practically all of our civilization diseases are promoted by an acidic metabolism.
The gut is the root of the human body. We often eat too quickly, too acidically, too much, at the wrong time, too often and too tired. All these cardinal errors need to be eradicated. The path to more energy and health ultimately leads through the stomach and intestines. It is therefore more than worthwhile to rethink your own eating habits and become more mindful again, which means chewing slowly, not being distracted by your cell phone or whatever, but concentrating on the activity of eating, not diluting the gastric juices with liquids, which means not drinking anything for half an hour before and after eating. Take breaks between 4 and 5 hours, no raw food after 4 pm (it is difficult to digest) and of course never eat when you are tired, because then the digestive organs are also tired.
All of this is recalled and practiced during a Mayr cure. It doesn't sound very difficult, in fact it sounds easy, everyone knows it, but we still fall into all these unfavorable behaviors in everyday life without thinking. That is why it is so much easier to get back to the ideal image of a healthy person in the protected area at VIVAMAYR Medical Health Resort Maria Wörth than in normal life. The doctor is essential for the success of the cure, because he or she recognizes which therapies, which nutritional supplements (vitamins, minerals, trace elements) and which laboratory findings are necessary.
IT IS NOT THE SYMPTOMS THAT ARE COMBATED, BUT THE CAUSES
Every day, I meet with my personal doctor, who takes the time to massage my stomach, feel my digestion and my state of mind, but also decides whether additional measures are necessary. Nowhere else is such an individual program tailored to each individual.
The VIVAMAYR Health Concept is unique in the world, working with the latest technology and innovative methods based on the traditional findings of F.X. Mayr. It can therefore become a tool for positive change. Complaints such as gastritis, reflux disease, irritable bowel syndrome, food intolerances, allergies, overweight and underweight, rheumatism, arthrosis, migraines, neurodermatitis, acne, sleep disorders, exhaustion, stress or burnout, to name but a few, can be significantly improved or even cured by a Mayr cure.
THE NEED FOR A BETTER ATTITUDE TO LIFE
Those who come here usually have a goal, be it detoxification, weight regulation, more mobility, improved performance, prevention or even healing of illnesses. No matter what the focus is, it is - without exaggerating - life-changing. It is like a reset, a new start; it is the ideal destination to harmonize mind, health and soul. The new body feeling sets in very quickly through voluntary renunciation, although a three-week cure would be ideal, according to the official recommendation.
HEALTH VACATION WITH STYLE
The daily routine settles in quickly. I get up early and become a fan of "morning activation". Exercise is an essential pillar of the therapy. Then there's breakfast, which can be different for everyone, as an individual menu with high-quality food is put together for everyone. This is followed by personalized therapies, which can range from highly professional massages, detoxifying foot baths and salt scrubs to breathing and relaxation training. The spectrum is very broad and is tailored to each guest.
I also learn about IHHT oxygen training, which increases the number of intact mitochondria. Fluctuating oxygen levels (from sea level to the high mountains) place particular stress on the mitochondria, which damaged and outdated ones cannot withstand. Relaxed while lying down, this oxygen interval hypoxia-hyperoxia training leads to more cell energy and activates fat burning and the immune system.
MORE VITALITY THROUGH COLD
The cold chamber is also a completely new experience for me. Minus 110 degrees sounds wilder than it actually is. When is cryotherapy used? It helps to combat pain and inflammation, strengthens the immune system, increases performance, stimulates digestion, tightens the skin and much more. - It is actually a "miracle cure".
The doctor gives me the go-ahead. Dressed in a bikini, gloves, socks and a cap, I head out into the cold. I'm glad that I can keep eye contact with the therapist during the treatment. Cold, very cold, but afterwards it feels truly magical.
MOBILITY, FLEXIBILITY AND RELAXATION
Yoga is also on my therapy plan. I've become a fan over the last few months and my flexibility has improved a little, but yoga with Mauricio is very different to what I've experienced so far. I get to enjoy passive yoga, i.e. stretching that stretches shortened muscles and relieves tension. Although it hurts in some places, it restores flexibility and feels good.
RELAXATION AT WÖRTHERSEE
A day like this flies by. After a light and tasty lunch, we definitely recommend enjoying the beautiful lake for a while. There are plenty of sun loungers available on the two jetties or on the lawn, it is a spacious lakeside property, but it never gets crowded anyway, because there are only 46 rooms, which means that the VIVAMAYR will always be exclusive.
Incidentally, some celebrities also appreciate this - Taylor Swift has reportedly just been here, or at least she has been spotted at Lake Wörthersee. Anyway, some post openly, others value privacy. So it's up to the stars how they want to handle it, there are no statements from the hotel, discretion is a matter of course.
Lectures, cooking courses and nutritional advice break up the program, and there are also excursions to the surrounding area. I also considered taking a boat across the lake - the landing stage is only a few minutes' walk away - but I came to the conclusion that, as nice as it may be, I'll do that another time, now I'm the focus, I don't need experiences, adventures, sightseeing or shopping - I just need to occupy myself with my body, my soul and my mind in order to emerge from this time out - however long it may be - feeling refreshed...
