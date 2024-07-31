What’s really good for us on vacation!

The gut is the root of the human body. We often eat too quickly, too acidically, too much, at the wrong time, too often and too tired. All these cardinal errors need to be eradicated. The path to more energy and health ultimately leads through the stomach and intestines. It is therefore more than worthwhile to rethink your own eating habits and become more mindful again, which means chewing slowly, not being distracted by your cell phone or whatever, but concentrating on the activity of eating, not diluting the gastric juices with liquids, which means not drinking anything for half an hour before and after eating. Take breaks between 4 and 5 hours, no raw food after 4 pm (it is difficult to digest) and of course never eat when you are tired, because then the digestive organs are also tired.