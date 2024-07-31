Many events
What else summer has to offer in Vienna
The next few weeks will be colorful again: sports in the fresh air, culture for free and lots of traditions await
Summer may already be halfway through, but there are still plenty of events in Vienna:
- From August 7 to 30, SPORT.PLATZ Vienna will be putting the spotlight on the fun of exercise over 10 days and 10 locations. Whether it's Tanz Dich Fit, yoga or HIIT - there's something suitable for everyone. Exercise takes place from 5 to 7.30 pm. Just come along and join in.
- You can discover culture in the Grätzel until August 11. At the free open-air festival Kultursommer. More than 500 acts and 2000 artists will be performing.
- The Africa Days are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year! And that means lots of music, dance and joie de vivre. From August 9 to 26 on the Danube Island.
- The Neustifter Kirtag is calling, and the otherwise tranquil Neustift will become a real party hotspot from August 22 to 25. In addition to the good wine, many delicacies from the wine taverns await.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
