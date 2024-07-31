Concert at the PPC
Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland rocks Graz today
Kiefer Sutherland is a world star as an actor. But he has also been making a name for himself as a musician for some time now. Today he is playing a concert in Graz - there are no airs and graces!
A touch of Hollywood is blowing through Graz today, Wednesday: Kiefer Sutherland, a true acting giant ("24", "Designated Survivor"), has announced a visit. The reason: Sutherland has also been active as a musician since 2016 and is currently on tour in Europe with his band.
"It wasn't clear for a long time whether it would really work out to bring him to Graz," explains Didi Tschmelak from ppc, where the concert is taking place today. This is because Sutherland's father - Hollywood legend Donald Sutherland - died almost a month ago after a long illness. "Of course, it would have been understandable if he had canceled the tour because of this," says Tschmelak. But the Hollywood star didn't want to disappoint his fans.
And there are many of them: "We have countless requests from hardcore fans who absolutely want to meet him or get his autograph," says Tschmelak. How many autographs he will actually sign in Graz is still unclear. Only one thing is certain: Sutherland will put his signature in the Golden Book of the City of Graz.
Incidentally, there were no Hollywood airs beforehand: "He sent the same requests as other musicians," comments Tschmelak. The organizer does not want to comment on whether Sutherland will also stay overnight in Graz or whether he will travel on in the Nightliner bus directly after the concert.
Incidentally, this will be Kiefer Sutherland's first visit to Styria - while his recently deceased father was already spotted once in Graz in 2016: He stopped off in Styria on his way to filming in Croatia.
