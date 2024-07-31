Hollywood star Kiefer Sutherland rocks Graz today

"It wasn't clear for a long time whether it would really work out to bring him to Graz," explains Didi Tschmelak from ppc, where the concert is taking place today. This is because Sutherland's father - Hollywood legend Donald Sutherland - died almost a month ago after a long illness. "Of course, it would have been understandable if he had canceled the tour because of this," says Tschmelak. But the Hollywood star didn't want to disappoint his fans.