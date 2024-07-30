Benko: House searches by the WKStA in Luxembourg

As part of the investigation into Signa founder René Benko, the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) ordered house searches in Luxembourg on Tuesday. This was the result of investigations by "Krone" and "News", which were confirmed by the WKStA on Tuesday evening. The raid was carried out by way of administrative assistance proceedings with the criminal authorities in the Grand Duchy. Benko's opaque Signa Group is known to have set up a large number of companies in Luxembourg over the years.