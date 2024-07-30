Woman strangled: man (28) now faces life imprisonment

15,000 euros borrowed from the victim

Public prosecutor Markus Fussenegger referred to the 28-year-old's debts to the murder victim. The 30-year-old had lent him 15,000 euros, about which there had been an argument - which the accused denied. DNA traces were found under the dead woman's fingernails that matched the 28-year-old. The first defendant said that the DNA transfer had taken place when the body was put down. The 22-year-old stated that he had seen the deceased for the first time on the night of the crime. The 28-year-old had wanted to break her neck, but had failed to do so and instead strangled her to death.