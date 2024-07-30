Accused boyfriend
Woman strangled: man (28) now faces life imprisonment
It was in March 2022 when a 30-year-old woman was strangled and dumped in a ditch in Vorarlberg. The trial began on Tuesday at Feldkirch Regional Court. The main defendant denied responsibility for the woman's death. Instead, he accused the second defendant (22), in whose apartment the crime took place ...
The facts of the case are clear: the woman was strangled on the night of March 3, 2022, for which, according to the expert opinion, great intensity was used. The two men then put the body in the back seat of the 22-year-old's car and drove for hours through Vorarlberg. In the evening, the 28-year-old main defendant, who lived from drug dealing, dumped the woman in a ditch in Lustenau. A lot of alcohol and drugs were consumed on the night of the crime. However, the public prosecutor, the 28-year-old and the 22-year-old gave completely different accounts of the crime.
15,000 euros borrowed from the victim
Public prosecutor Markus Fussenegger referred to the 28-year-old's debts to the murder victim. The 30-year-old had lent him 15,000 euros, about which there had been an argument - which the accused denied. DNA traces were found under the dead woman's fingernails that matched the 28-year-old. The first defendant said that the DNA transfer had taken place when the body was put down. The 22-year-old stated that he had seen the deceased for the first time on the night of the crime. The 28-year-old had wanted to break her neck, but had failed to do so and instead strangled her to death.
The first defendant is accused of murder, defamation and disturbing the peace of the dead, while the 22-year-old is charged with failing to prevent a criminal offense and also disturbing the peace of the dead. He had testified against the 28-year-old. One witness reported conflicts over the borrowed money. Two other witnesses confirmed that the 22-year-old had told them about a murder shortly after the crime.
