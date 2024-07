Fighting the heat at home without spending a lot of money

Tenants in particular often feel powerless in the face of the city heat: Climate-friendly conversions by landlords are rare, and you are not allowed to make any changes to your home yourself. Peter Holzer knows this too. The managing director of Larix Engineering, consultant and researcher is a sought-after expert on indoor climate throughout the country. Building owners and government agencies alike come to him for advice, and he also contributes to the Austrian standards for climate-friendly construction. But a lot can be achieved even without conversion, he emphasizes.