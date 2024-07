Gregerl Junior crochets Gregerl Jenior to say goodbye

Rangnick the initiator? "Not really"

ÖFB sporting director Peter Schöttel explained that the decision had been a done deal for everyone involved for a year and a half. A successor to the 66-year-old Styrian has not yet been appointed. Schöttel denied media reports that A-team boss Ralf Rangnick is the driving force behind the transfer. "Reports that Ralf Rangnick has anything to do with this are simply not true."