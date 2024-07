Wolves have so far stayed away from Burgenland

It is usually young males that move through Burgenland in search of a new territory. However, Bunyai believes that wolves could also settle in this country in the future: "If the ideal habitats are fully occupied, they will also move to others."

Rare encounters with humans

Encounters with wolves are rare because they normally flee from humans. Nevertheless, it is recommended to keep dogs on a lead, to remain calm in the event of an encounter and to retreat slowly and without frantic movements. Speaking loudly or clapping can help to drive the animal away.