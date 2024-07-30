Affair in BH Schärding
750,000 euro fine gone: indictment in the fall?
A piquant affair in an office could soon reach its (judicial) finale: Following the disappearance of 750,000 euros in fines from the district administration of Schärding (Upper Austria), the investigation is entering the home straight.
How did an employee of the Schärding district authority manage to conceal his alleged malversations for so long?
After the scandal involving uncollected fines amounting to at least 750,000 euros came to light - as reported by the "OÖ-Krone" newspaper - the police are investigating the case at full speed. The public prosecutor's office and the executive are asking themselves why the civil servant left files relating to the Gambling Act lying around and thus allegedly caused immense damage.
The case is also being investigated within the state
In any case, it is now clear that the police investigation is entering the home straight. As the "Krone" learned on Monday, charges may be brought against the state employee as early as this fall. In addition to the judicial investigation, the case is also being investigated within the state. State office director Thomas Schäffer announced much stricter rules in response.
