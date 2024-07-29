The new star in the tenor sky

The audience in Gars is blown away by the young tenor, who is playing a delightful Nemorino in Donizetti's "Liebestrank" this summer: It's Innsbruck-born Matteo Ivan Rašić, who was discovered for the Wilten Boys' Choir at the age of six: "I've always been a very active lad, wanted to try everything, and so alongside singing I also learned to play the recorder for 13 years and kicked a ball at SVG Reichenau!" Position? "Right midfield, because I'm fast and have good stamina!" The talent was there too, as his dad, a soccer coach, attested.