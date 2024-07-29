Matteo Ivan Rašić
The new star in the tenor sky
25-year-old Matteo Ivan Rašić is currently thrilling audiences at Gars Castle in Donizetti's "Liebestrank": we asked the Tyrolean-born tenor with Croatian roots to talk to us about soccer, romance and a big dream!
The audience in Gars is blown away by the young tenor, who is playing a delightful Nemorino in Donizetti's "Liebestrank" this summer: It's Innsbruck-born Matteo Ivan Rašić, who was discovered for the Wilten Boys' Choir at the age of six: "I've always been a very active lad, wanted to try everything, and so alongside singing I also learned to play the recorder for 13 years and kicked a ball at SVG Reichenau!" Position? "Right midfield, because I'm fast and have good stamina!" The talent was there too, as his dad, a soccer coach, attested.
"Looking back, it was a super combination of musical, physical and vocal training," says Rašić, who finally made the decision at 16 to hang up his soccer boots and become a singer, having previously been given his first solo role as "Little Vixen" in the Janáček opera at the Tiroler Landestheater. The skepticism of his parents, who fled to Tyrol during the Balkan War, has long since been overcome: "They have always supported me and are incredibly proud," he beams.
Profile
- Matteo Ivan Rašić, born on 17. 10. 1999/Tyrol
- Ensemble member of the Gärtnerplatztheater (Munich)
- Hobbies: basketball, soccer
- Favorite food: homemade pasta bolognese
- Favorite clubs: Dinamo Zagreb, AC Milan
- Favorite movies: "Donnie Brasco"
- Favorite actors: Leondardo DiCaprio, Johnny Depp
A new star in the tenor firmament, he now has to make sure he "doesn't burn out": "I've learned a lot about self-discipline in the last year, which was important," he says, looking forward to many future roles in his favorite genre, "romance". He also has a dream role: "Singing Nemorino at the State Opera in the Schenk production!"
