"In case of occupation"
Zelensky rejects a quick end to the war
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has put a stop to all efforts to bring the war to a quick end for the time being. In an interview with the Japanese broadcaster NHK, he said that he could not respond to demands for a ceasefire as long as Russia continued to occupy Ukrainian territory. In doing so, he reaffirmed his government's previous line.
In his view, three important prerequisites are needed to achieve a just peace: "Patience, support (for Ukraine) and diplomatic pressure (on Moscow)." "If the USA and the European states remain united, this will exert additional pressure and show Moscow that it has no chance," he emphasized.
Contact with Trump and Harris
In recent days, Kiev has officially contacted Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, the two Republican and Democratic contenders in the race for the US presidency. Ukraine fears the loss of US support in the fight against Russia, especially if Trump wins the election. "We were in contact with his team," said Selenskyj.
Russia has been waging a relentless war of aggression against Ukraine for two and a half years. Kiev is dependent on the support of the West for its defense. The USA has been Ukraine's strongest supporter to date.
Russia has recently stepped up its attacks
Meanwhile, the Russian air force has hit the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv hard. According to a statement from the General Staff in Kiev, the small town of Vovchansk alone was hit by at least six glide bombs. Russian fighter jets also reportedly attacked Ukrainian positions. There was no information about any casualties.
Another focus of Russian attacks was reportedly near Pokrovsk. During the course of the day, 16 attacks had been repelled and more were underway. The information could not be independently verified.
Several Russian attacks using artillery and combat drones were also reported from the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the regional military administration, several people were injured without further details.
In the Liman sector in the east of the country, Russian units attacked Ukrainian army positions. At least twelve attacks were recorded, according to the General Staff.
"Destroy striking power"
Selensky described the situation in the Donetsk sector as particularly difficult. "Pokrovsk has seen the most Russian attacks in recent weeks," he said, praising the Ukrainian units deployed there in his evening video message. "Whoever stops these Russian attacks and destroys this Russian strike force is fulfilling one of the most important tasks in this war."
The Ukrainian military reportedly inflicted heavy losses on Russian troops in Luhansk in the east of the country with a missile attack. Members of an armored infantry unit were shot at with ATACMS missiles during a meeting at a training area, Ukrainian media reported, citing Russian social media and their own military circles. At least 19 Russian soldiers were killed and a further 71 wounded in the surprise attack, which is said to have taken place on Saturday. The information could not be independently verified.
Ukrainian troops usually only use the ATACMS missiles, which originate from US stocks, against high-value targets. It is possible that the cluster of troops near Luhansk had previously been detected by a reconnaissance drone.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
