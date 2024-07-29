Zelensky rejects a quick end to the war

The Ukrainian military reportedly inflicted heavy losses on Russian troops in Luhansk in the east of the country with a missile attack. Members of an armored infantry unit were shot at with ATACMS missiles during a meeting at a training area, Ukrainian media reported, citing Russian social media and their own military circles. At least 19 Russian soldiers were killed and a further 71 wounded in the surprise attack, which is said to have taken place on Saturday. The information could not be independently verified.