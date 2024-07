58-year-old attacked man with a screwdriver

At around 2 a.m., verbal sparring began not far from Innsbruck railroad station. Then it turned violent. "A 58-year-old Turkish man is suspected and partially confessed to having tried to injure a 48-year-old, also Turkish citizen, with a screwdriver by stabbing him several times in the abdominal area," said the police. However, the 48-year-old was able to fend off the stabs. He remained unharmed.