Hit and run after collision on the cycle path

A hit-and-run traffic accident occurred on Sunday at around 5.40 p.m. in the municipal area of Bad Ischl. A 48-year-old from Ischl was riding her e-bike on the cycle path along the B158 from Strobl towards Bad Ischl. At the address Salzburger Straße 121, she collided with an oncoming cyclist for unknown reasons, causing both to fall. The other party involved in the accident was part of a foreign-language bicycle group with several people.



Injured person was taken to hospital

After the fall, this group continued their journey towards Strobl without exchanging information with the second party. The 48-year-old suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital in Bad Ischl. The search for the driver involved in the accident was unsuccessful. The Bad Ischl police station will accept any useful information about the second party on 059133 4103.