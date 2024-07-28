Vorteilswelt
Simple public transport request

Authority makes citizens wait 7 months for an answer

28.07.2024 15:42

The MA 18 (urban planning) cannot be accused of speed. It took seven months to respond to a citizens' inquiry about the new streetcar line 18. The residents do not want streetcar tracks in their alleyway and asked for a rescheduling. They see deliberate delaying tactics by the city.

There are two aspects to this story: The snail's pace of an authority when it comes to citizens' concerns. And the citizens' desire not to have a streetcar reversal loop on their doorstep.

Let's start with the first part. At the end of October 2023, residents of Dr.-Natterer-Gasse in Leopoldstadt sent a letter to MA 18 (Urban Planning). They had learned from public reports that line 18 would be routed to the stadium in future. There it is to make a loop and return The return loop is to be routed via Meiereistraße, Handelskai and Dr.-Natterer-Gasse. 

Waiting time October to June
The response from the authority came in mid-June 2024, more than half a year later. In its response, MA 18 apologized for the long waiting time, citing "limited resources and the high number of requests" as the reason.

The long processing time of several months obviously does not meet our own quality standards.

When asked by Krone, the MA 18 does not want to answer how many inquiries it had exactly during this period and how this compares to other years. Only this much: the requests will be dealt with as quickly as possible. The citizens see delaying tactics. They probably wanted to gain time for further preliminary planning. 

Noise, vibrations: Lane too narrow for Bim
Let's move on to part two: the residents believe their street is far too narrow for the Bim tracks. It is a "tiny" residential street with a kindergarten and supermarket. They fear noise, vibrations, fewer parking spaces and traffic problems. 

"Why isn't the loop made on the vacant site behind the Stadion Center? Or in the open area next to the planned bus terminal," ask the residents. They have collected hundreds of signatures for a town hall petition, which has so far been unsuccessful.

MA 18 explained to the "Krone" that 18 different options for the turning loop had been examined. The solution presented was the best. The new rail vehicles would be quiet, the lane would be one-way in the direction of Engerthstraße and more trees were planned.

"Other variants would have led to major encroachments on the green space and would not have met the operational requirements for the terminus," says the magistrate's office.

Nevertheless, the residents are not giving up. They have written a letter to the mayor asking for other options to be examined. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Alexander Schönherr
Alexander Schönherr
