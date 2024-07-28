Vorteilswelt
On the way to vacation

Mother and daughter seriously injured on highway

Nachrichten
28.07.2024 13:30

Horrific accident for a German family on their way south! The 51-year-old mother hit the foot of a guard rail in the morning, causing the car to roll over and crash into a wall on the roof. Mother and daughter were seriously injured, and the father was not unharmed either.

comment0 Kommentare

A 51-year-old German woman was driving her car on the Pyhrnautobahn towards Graz at around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday morning. In the municipality of Roßleithen, she left the road for an unexplained reason and hit the base of a guardrail. The vehicle then overturned and crashed into a noise barrier while lying on its roof.

Mother had to be flown to Graz
The two passengers, the 61-year-old husband and the 15-year-old daughter, were able to free themselves from the wreckage. The driver was rescued by first responders, including a couple of doctors. Mother and daughter were seriously injured, the father to an undetermined degree. The 51-year-old had to be flown by rescue helicopter to the Kepler University Hospital in Linz, while the two passengers were taken by ambulance to the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Hospital in Kirchdorf. The A9 had to be closed until shortly after 9 am.

Croatian disregarded the closure
At around 8:20 a.m., a 57-year-old Croatian was driving his car in the same direction. He disregarded the red light at the St. Pankraz exit, drove as far as the St. Pankraz tunnel and turned back there. A highway police patrol was driving along the A9 at this time and noticed the car, which was driving in the opposite direction to them. He was reported to the police.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

