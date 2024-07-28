On the way to vacation
Mother and daughter seriously injured on highway
Horrific accident for a German family on their way south! The 51-year-old mother hit the foot of a guard rail in the morning, causing the car to roll over and crash into a wall on the roof. Mother and daughter were seriously injured, and the father was not unharmed either.
A 51-year-old German woman was driving her car on the Pyhrnautobahn towards Graz at around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday morning. In the municipality of Roßleithen, she left the road for an unexplained reason and hit the base of a guardrail. The vehicle then overturned and crashed into a noise barrier while lying on its roof.
Mother had to be flown to Graz
The two passengers, the 61-year-old husband and the 15-year-old daughter, were able to free themselves from the wreckage. The driver was rescued by first responders, including a couple of doctors. Mother and daughter were seriously injured, the father to an undetermined degree. The 51-year-old had to be flown by rescue helicopter to the Kepler University Hospital in Linz, while the two passengers were taken by ambulance to the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Hospital in Kirchdorf. The A9 had to be closed until shortly after 9 am.
Croatian disregarded the closure
At around 8:20 a.m., a 57-year-old Croatian was driving his car in the same direction. He disregarded the red light at the St. Pankraz exit, drove as far as the St. Pankraz tunnel and turned back there. A highway police patrol was driving along the A9 at this time and noticed the car, which was driving in the opposite direction to them. He was reported to the police.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.