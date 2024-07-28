Brutal car robber caught after a wild escape

Local resident put police on the right track

So the robber continued his escape on foot. This led to a large-scale manhunt, with a helicopter even being used to search for the speeding maniac. But this was unsuccessful - at least until 6.00 am. Shortly before that, an attentive local resident had seen a strange man sitting in his garden near the traffic circle. Because he had already heard about the madness, he secretly took photos and sent them to the police. Because the same man was recognizable in the photos as in the witness photos from the previous evening, the uniformed officers arrived with a large contingent to arrest the suspect.