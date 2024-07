Man flees from border control at 200 km/h

The man was driving from Slovenia across the border crossing. Instead of stopping, however, the 30-year-old drove straight at a militiaman - who had to jump to the side - and fled on the A 9 in the direction of Graz. "In the process, he overtook various vehicles with daring driving maneuvers, overtaking the two-lane convoy in heavy vacation traffic, mostly on the right-hand side of the emergency lane," explains the provincial police directorate.