After rockets on the Golan

Israel threatens Lebanon with war: first attacks

Nachrichten
28.07.2024 07:06

At least eleven people were killed in the rocket attack on the Golan Heights on Saturday evening. Israel announces retaliation and openly threatens Lebanon with war. On Sunday morning, several Hezbollah targets in the country were attacked, including a weapons depot.

According to Israeli reports, several locations on the Golan Heights were hit by rockets fired from Lebanon on Saturday. According to the Israeli rescue service Magen David Adom, at least twelve people were killed in a direct hit on the village of Majdal Shams, which is inhabited by the Druze population group.

A further 19 people were injured. The deadly rocket hit a soccer pitch. All of the victims are reportedly between ten and 20 years old.

In retaliation for a rocket attack on a soccer pitch in the Golan Heights that left twelve dead, Israel said it had attacked several targets in Lebanon on Sunday morning.
Military spokesman Daniel Hagari spoke on Saturday of the shelling as the "deadliest attack against Israeli civilians since October 7". "This is about the Druze community, about Israeli citizens (...) We will defend the citizens of Israel and the Druze community," he said. Helicopters, ambulances and mobile intensive care units were deployed in Majdal Shams.

Hezbollah rejects accusations
The Israeli army declared that the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon was behind the rocket fire. Hezbollah, however, rejected this. "The Islamic Resistance has no connection to this incident," Hezbollah stated in reference to its military wing.

Lebanon condemns violence
The Lebanese government condemned "all acts of violence and aggression against civilians" on Saturday. "Attacking civilians is a blatant violation of international law and contradicts the principles of humanity," it said.

Netanyahu: "Hezbollah will pay dearly"
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu now wants to return to Israel from the USA as soon as possible. Upon his return, the head of government will convene the security cabinet, his office said. Hezbollah will pay dearly for the attack, Netanyahu was quoted as saying.

We are approaching the moment of an all-out war against Hezbollah and Lebanon (...) the response will be appropriate.

Israels Außenminister Katz

Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog accused the Hezbollah militia: "Hezbollah terrorists today brutally attacked and murdered children whose only crime was to go out to play soccer. They have not returned."

"All red lines have been crossed"
Israel's Foreign Minister Katz even threatened Lebanon with war: "We are approaching the moment of an all-out war against Hezbollah and Lebanon. Today's attack by Hezbollah has crossed all red lines and the response will be accordingly."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

