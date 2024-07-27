The next public prosecutor leaves the WKStA

Weratschnig wants to go to Klagenfurt

Now, three months later, the article has been confirmed, as the WKStA is set to lose another prosecutor. The group leader of the Ibiza complex, Bernhard Weratschnig, who is in charge of all investigations against Sebastian Kurz and Heinz-Christian Strache, wants to flee to Klagenfurt. He has applied to become the head of the public prosecutor's office there. This was confirmed by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Graz to the "Krone" newspaper. Weratschnig is said to have been ranked first by the personnel commission.