The next public prosecutor leaves the WKStA
Two important corruption hunters have already left. The former chief prosecutor against Sebastian Kurz is now a judge in St. Pölten. Now the team leader of the "Ibiza" complex also wants to leave the WKStA. He has applied to head the public prosecutor's office in Klagenfurt.
There was great disgruntlement at the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office when the "Krone" reported in mid-April that Kurz's chief prosecutor Gregor Adamovic would be leaving the WKStA and announced further departures. The WKStA responded to the report with a two-page correction in which the authority explained that everything was running smoothly at the corruption prosecutor's office and that the prosecutors were able to meticulously pursue all investigations despite Adamovic's departure.
Weratschnig wants to go to Klagenfurt
Now, three months later, the article has been confirmed, as the WKStA is set to lose another prosecutor. The group leader of the Ibiza complex, Bernhard Weratschnig, who is in charge of all investigations against Sebastian Kurz and Heinz-Christian Strache, wants to flee to Klagenfurt. He has applied to become the head of the public prosecutor's office there. This was confirmed by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Graz to the "Krone" newspaper. Weratschnig is said to have been ranked first by the personnel commission.
Gregor Adamovic, who acted as public prosecutor against Kurz at the trial for false testimony, is now a judge in St. Pölten. And senior public prosecutor Christine Jilek has already left. Even judicial insiders, such as investigative journalist and WKStA expert Florian Klenk, are now publicly asking on Platform X (formerly Twitter): "Why are all the public prosecutors running away? Who is running this authority?"
WKStA boss Ilse Vrabl-Sanda comes under pressure to prevent further departures.
