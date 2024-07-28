Klagenfurt on the ship
WAC is now also talking to a Venetian!
WAC and Austria Klagenfurt kick off their Bundesliga campaign on Saturday with the Carinthia derby. Wolfsberg coach Didi Kühbauer could bring a former protégé on board, while Austria Klagenfurt had a good time on the "high seas" after their Cup promotion. And: The academy's coaching team is getting started.
Who will start the league against Austria Klagenfurt in a week's time? That's the question currently being asked in the Lavanttal. The options up front for the WAC are few in the 4-2-3-1 system. .
Karamoko failed to make the most of his chance in the 7-0 cup win in Draßburg, disappointing once again. Thomas Sabitzer is probably not seen as a "real nine". That leaves the Slovenian youngster Erik Kojzek (18), who has impressed head coach Didi Kühbauer with his powerful and strong running style of play.
But: A real striker should finally be landed next week. "We're looking at one or two players," confirms president Dietmar Riegler.
"Yes, we are in talks"
A reinforcement could now also come in at left-back - from Venice! Maxi Ullmann is on the list - which Riegler confirmed when asked by Krone: "Yes, we are in talks." The 28-year-old Upper Austrian currently plays in Serie A for Venezia, where he has a contract until 2025 - and played exactly 100 games for Rapid under Kühbauer!
"They have earned it"
Austria Klagenfurt's boys treated themselves to a boat trip after the clear 5:0 triumph in Gloggnitz. On Saturday evening, the players and their better halves set sail on the "Santa Lucia" in Velden and treated themselves to some time out. "They deserved that - the Cup performance was committed," praised coach Peter Pacult ahead of the draw this Sunday.
AKA coaches to stay
Incidentally, the Violet academy starts its preparations for the 2nd ÖFB League tomorrow - without any changes to the coaching staff: Lucian Orga is coach of the U15s, Martin Töfferl of the U16s and Alex Schmidt of the U18s. Claudio Trevisan
