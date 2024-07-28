WAC is now also talking to a Venetian!

"Yes, we are in talks"

A reinforcement could now also come in at left-back - from Venice! Maxi Ullmann is on the list - which Riegler confirmed when asked by Krone: "Yes, we are in talks." The 28-year-old Upper Austrian currently plays in Serie A for Venezia, where he has a contract until 2025 - and played exactly 100 games for Rapid under Kühbauer!