Cyclist hit by stone on forest road

Woman had to go to hospital seriously injured

"The 58-year-old mountain biker was hit by the stone on her lower right leg," said the police. She then fell onto her 65-year-old companion who was riding next to her. "Both cyclists fell and were injured," emphasizes the police. The woman was first treated by the Vorderes Stubai mountain rescue team and brought down to the valley. She was then taken by ambulance to the hospital in Hall in Tirol for further treatment. "Her degree of injury is severe," said the investigators. Her companion was slightly injured and was able to descend into the valley on his own by mountain bike.