Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Woman seriously injured

Cyclist hit by stone on forest road

Nachrichten
27.07.2024 20:57

A mountain biker (58) from Germany was hit on the lower leg by a falling stone in the Tyrolean Stubai Valley on Saturday. She and her companion (65) fell.

comment0 Kommentare

A 60-year-old Austrian was carrying out excavation work with an excavator in the municipality of Mieders on Saturday afternoon. At around 3.45 p.m., a stone measuring around 50 x 50 centimetres came loose and subsequently fell around 70 meters onto the forest road below. Two cyclists from Germany were riding their mountain bikes along the forest road at this very moment.

Woman had to go to hospital seriously injured
"The 58-year-old mountain biker was hit by the stone on her lower right leg," said the police. She then fell onto her 65-year-old companion who was riding next to her. "Both cyclists fell and were injured," emphasizes the police. The woman was first treated by the Vorderes Stubai mountain rescue team and brought down to the valley. She was then taken by ambulance to the hospital in Hall in Tirol for further treatment. "Her degree of injury is severe," said the investigators. Her companion was slightly injured and was able to descend into the valley on his own by mountain bike.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Samuel Thurner
Samuel Thurner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf