Woman seriously injured
Cyclist hit by stone on forest road
A mountain biker (58) from Germany was hit on the lower leg by a falling stone in the Tyrolean Stubai Valley on Saturday. She and her companion (65) fell.
A 60-year-old Austrian was carrying out excavation work with an excavator in the municipality of Mieders on Saturday afternoon. At around 3.45 p.m., a stone measuring around 50 x 50 centimetres came loose and subsequently fell around 70 meters onto the forest road below. Two cyclists from Germany were riding their mountain bikes along the forest road at this very moment.
Woman had to go to hospital seriously injured
"The 58-year-old mountain biker was hit by the stone on her lower right leg," said the police. She then fell onto her 65-year-old companion who was riding next to her. "Both cyclists fell and were injured," emphasizes the police. The woman was first treated by the Vorderes Stubai mountain rescue team and brought down to the valley. She was then taken by ambulance to the hospital in Hall in Tirol for further treatment. "Her degree of injury is severe," said the investigators. Her companion was slightly injured and was able to descend into the valley on his own by mountain bike.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
