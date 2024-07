Mountaineer (51) killed in an accident in the Gesäuse

On Saturday morning, two mountaineer friends (51, 59) had climbed from the Kölblwirt via the Schneeloch to the Hochtor in the Gesäuse. During the descent at around 10.45 a.m. via the Josefinensteig in the direction of the Hesshütte, the 51-year-old from the Hartberg-Fürstenfeld district lost his balance for unknown reasons and fell around 100 meters. The man suffered fatal injuries.