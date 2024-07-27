"Crazy" real show
Endrick cries with dad, brother shows his tongue
A kiss on the club's crest, a greeting to the fans, lots of tears and a petulant tongue-lashing from his little brother. The presentation of new signing Endrick on Saturday was unusual even for Real Madrid.
"Good afternoon to everyone. I want to thank everyone who came to the stadium. I'm not going to lie, I didn't expect so many people", said the 18-year-old Brazilian. Then all the dams fell - Endrick burst into tears!
The super talent continues: "I'm very happy because I've always been a Real Madrid fan - and now I'm going to play for Real Madrid. I'm here today, I'm very happy, my family is too. It's crazy!"
His dad was no less moved. His tears rolled down his face with pride. It seems to be a dream come true for him too. After all, it was only when he signed his son's contract that he told him that the family once barely had enough money for food, but that Endrick had always promised him that one day he would earn enough money for the whole family as a footballer. Real is expected to pay the super talent around two million euros in the first year, but there is much more to come.
Brotherly quarrel
Incidentally, Endrick's little brother didn't quite appreciate this. He demonstratively showed Endrick his tongue on the blue carpet in front of hundreds of photographers and numerous TV cameras because he surprised him with a pat on the back of the head. Yes, even at Real there has never been a presentation like that ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.