Endrick cries with dad, brother shows his tongue

His dad was no less moved. His tears rolled down his face with pride. It seems to be a dream come true for him too. After all, it was only when he signed his son's contract that he told him that the family once barely had enough money for food, but that Endrick had always promised him that one day he would earn enough money for the whole family as a footballer. Real is expected to pay the super talent around two million euros in the first year, but there is much more to come.