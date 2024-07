Carinthian winemaker impresses international jury

Just a month ago, the passionate winemaker won the gold medal for his unsulphurized Muscaris Natural 2022 at the "PIWI International Wine Challenge 2024", which was held in the Czech Republic and in which more than 200 wines from various countries - from Italy and France to Liechtenstein and Sweden - were tested. "It's simply wonderful to receive this kind of recognition and it's incredibly motivating," says Waltl.