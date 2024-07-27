Meeting with Netanyahu
Trump warns of “World War 3” if he loses the election
In a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former US President Donald Trump warned of a "third world war" if his Republicans do not win the presidential election. He also defended himself against suggestions that he was injured by anything other than a bullet to the ear in the assassination attempt. A poll currently puts the 78-year-old at 49 percent and Kamala Harris at 47 percent.
During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former US President Donald Trump warned of a "third world war" if his Republicans do not win the presidential election.
"If we win, everything will be very easy. Then everything will work out very quickly," said Trump, who received Netanyahu and his wife at his Florida estate on Friday. "If we don't win, there will be big wars in the Middle East and maybe World War III." Harris, meanwhile, had urged a ceasefire.
The reception at Trump's Florida estate was warm. The Republican presidential candidate posed for photos with his thumbs up. In a photo published by Netanyahu, he held a shield cap with the inscription "Total Victory" - the declared goal of the head of government in the Gaza war.
"Country is ruled by incompetent people"
Trump fired sharply against his political opponents from the Democrats on Friday. "Our country is being run by incompetent people," he said. Harris, who is Trump's likely opponent in the presidential election in November, is even worse than Biden and a "liar" (see video above).
"Was bullet that hit me - hard!"
He also defends himself against insinuations that he was injured in the assassination attempt by something other than a bullet to the ear.
"No, unfortunately it was a bullet that hit my ear - hard. There was no glass or shrapnel," the 78-year-old wrote on his online mouthpiece Truth Social. The former personal physician from Trump's time in office, Ronny Jackson, underlined Trump's statement: "There is absolutely no evidence that it was anything other than a bullet." The FBI also made this clear.
A gunman is known to have opened fire and shot Trump at a campaign event in the town of Butler in the state of Pennsylvania almost two weeks ago. The incident was an escalation in the already heated US election campaign.
Poll puts Trump at 49%, Harris at 47%
According to a new poll by the "Wall Street Journal", Trump is currently two percentage points ahead of Harris in the race for the US presidency.
However, Trump's lead over President Joe Biden, who withdrew from the race for the presidential election in November a few days ago, was greater in the previous survey.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.