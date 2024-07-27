Helicopter in action
Alpinists in mountain distress on the Großglockner
On Friday, three mountaineers wanted to climb the Großglockner, but got into an emergency situation. The alpinists had to be rescued by helicopter.
The three Russians, a 32-year-old woman, a 31-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, set off at 4 a.m. on Friday from the Stüdlhütte at 2,800 meters to climb the Glocknerwand. They had set themselves the goal of scaling the summit of the Grossglockner. But things turned out differently.
"After the three alpinists had crossed the Hofmannspitze, the Pöschlturm and the Gerinturm on the ridge, they were unable to cross the Draschturm because it was too slippery and they couldn't find a bolt. They therefore decided to bypass the tower on the south side," according to the police.
Acute danger of falling rocks
However, they were unable to do so, which is why the Russians decided to descend through the gully onto the glacier. However, this plan also failed due to the acute danger of falling rocks. The three climbers finally made an emergency call at around 1.05 pm.
The two women and the man were rescued unharmed by the police helicopter and brought to the Stüdlhütte. The Kals mountain rescue team was on standby during the rescue operation.
