Heavy defeat
Bischofshofen goes down to defeat in the Cup against Hartberg
Nothing came of the sensation. Bischofshofen clearly lost 1:11 to Hartberg in the first round of the ÖFB Cup. It was a bitter evening for goalkeeper Mirel Kahrimanovic. Coach Thomas Schnöll has a week to get his team back on track.
The Cup has its own laws, they say. Bundesliga team Hartberg did not want to let that happen in Bischofshofen. The team from eastern Styria didn't give the western league team the slightest chance in the first round and rolled over 11:1. "When you concede eleven goals, you're in a low mood. We had set our sights much higher. But we didn't manage it," said the long-suffering BSK goalie Mirel Kahrimanovic. At half-time, the home side were only 0:3 down. With fresh energy, the favorites attacked again in the second half and took advantage of BSK's individual mistakes. At least the Pongau side managed to score a consolation goal through Oleksandr Safonov after a Kircher free-kick. "The result speaks for itself. It hurts because you can't score eleven goals against Hartberg. Unfortunately, we scored a lot of the goals ourselves," sighed coach Thomas Schnöll after the game.
"It's very difficult to get into the routines against such an experienced team that will start the Bundesliga season next week. You can't perform like that at the end of the day. It was simply individual capital mistakes," Schnöll analyzed. The focus is already on the future: "The aim will be to prepare for Röthis as quickly as possible. We will have to show a different face next week."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
