Cover your ears and get through

Stefan Zweig's book of the century can be experienced as a play at this year's Salzburg Festival. The moment that can be seen on stage: the cannon thunders - and the observers cover their ears. This image came to mind during the Federal President's speech at the opening of the Salzburg Festival. Alexander Van der Bellen opted - once again - for light, discreetly ignorant summer fare. As if the thunder of the cannon could not be heard from near or far.