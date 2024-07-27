Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Personally written

Cover your ears and get through

Nachrichten
27.07.2024 06:00

"Krone" Salzburg editor-in-chief Claus Pándi comments on the opening of the Salzburg Festival.

comment0 Kommentare

The photo below shows a scene from "Sternstunden der Menschheit".

A scene from Stefan Zweig's "Sternstunden der Menschheit". (Bild: BARBARA GINDL)
A scene from Stefan Zweig's "Sternstunden der Menschheit".
(Bild: BARBARA GINDL)

Stefan Zweig's book of the century can be experienced as a play at this year's Salzburg Festival. The moment that can be seen on stage: the cannon thunders - and the observers cover their ears. This image came to mind during the Federal President's speech at the opening of the Salzburg Festival. Alexander Van der Bellen opted - once again - for light, discreetly ignorant summer fare. As if the thunder of the cannon could not be heard from near or far.

The first man in the state is good at telling jokes. About the grant of the Viennese, about Mozart, lederhosen and sugared mountains. Alexander Van der Bellen is a master of jokes. And why not? We all like to talk below our level from time to time.

His speech not worth mentioning? That would be going too far. The opening of the festival is an act of state. And so, towards the end, the Federal President opened up the double bottom of irony and deeper, evil meaning and quoted the Austrian national poet Franz Grillparzer with the sentence familiar to all schoolchildren: "It is a good country."

Intentionally or mistakenly, this echoes the triad of Grillparzer, a court official who was preoccupied with political clarity throughout his life: "From humanity through nationality to bestiality."

So now, until the big elections in September, the motto is: stay under cover when the cannon thunders and cover your ears tightly.

 In sharp contrast to the cheerful gentleman from the Vienna Hofburg, the Governor. Wilfried Haslauer understands the rhetoric of the crisis. He knows how to preserve the dignity of the ceremony. A little remote perhaps, appropriate to the large format. Someone stands and speaks who thinks. About the state of the world, the state of the country, the state of each individual.

Haslauer talks about the demons within us and around us.

Wilfried Haslauer talks about the intolerance and baseness that poisons our present.

He talks about the loss of the joy of success.

Haslauer talks about angels in a higher sense and in real experience.

Haslauer talks about human brokenness.

And he talks about the fact that we have a choice much more often than we think.

Can you hear any self-doubt or self-criticism in Wilfried Haslauer? That's a good thing. Political decisions, especially when it comes to power and maintaining power, are not always pure.

Haslauer's speech was a first-class speech. It is worth talking about.

Yes, we also like to amuse ourselves at a higher level.

In everyday political and media life, we are often unavoidably too quick and too hard on ourselves.

The Salzburg Festival is an opportunity to practise the art of praise. This is what we do here.

Everyday life comes sooner than we might like. After the Festival at the latest, the thunder of the cannon will be impossible to ignore. And you can't cover your ears forever. Otherwise you won't have your hands free.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Claus Pándi
Claus Pándi
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf