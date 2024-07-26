Split interim results for Vienna’s summer construction sites

Some projects are just starting now

Anyone who has passed the Favoriten roundabout during the night recently will already know that another summer construction site is being opened here too, and preparatory work is already underway. But things will get serious on July 29. Then the access ramp from the Verteilerkreis to the Tangente northbound will be closed until August 12 so that its retaining wall can be renovated. Work on the Lueger Bridge, which spans the Wien River near the Auhof-Center in the west of Vienna, will last until the end of September. The bridge will become one-way in the direction of Penzing and will also be closed to HGVs.