“A curfew for the children is useless”

Demands cannot be implemented

"More restrictions won't help. That shouldn't be the way to deal with children," says Alexander Unterberger, also a violence educator. He also thinks that the demands cannot become reality: "You would have to change so much of the current legal situation, it's not possible." Heidlmair, on the other hand, is convinced that they can be implemented. In the 50 years that his facility has existed, it has had to be rethought time and again. "New legal framework conditions are now the next step," he says.