In an interview with krone.tv presenter Jürgen Winterleitner, Jörg Leichtfried, SPÖ Member of the National Council and spokesperson for Europe and the Constitution, provides deep insights into the strategies and challenges facing the SPÖ in the upcoming National Council election campaign.
In addition to harsh criticism of the current government, Leichtfried also talks about internal party power struggles and the SPÖ's plans for the future. "I think we have a good chance of coming first," he says optimistically. Leichtfried is combative, but also optimistic. He is looking forward to the election campaign and will also be happy "if we succeed in making social democracy the strongest force in this country." According to Leichtfried, this would also be "bitterly necessary after these lost years that we have now experienced, first with Schwarzblau and now with Schwarzgrün."
SPÖ: "Politics for the people"
A central topic in the interview was the positioning of the SPÖ. When asked whether the party was too far to the left, Leichtfried replied firmly: "This is not left-wing politics or left-left politics. This is politics for the people, because they need it." Leichtfried emphasized the importance of solutions in the area of migration and praised the Doskozil-Kaiser paper as a concrete proposal. On the subject of migration, he said: "We are the only ones who have concrete proposals on what to do."
"We will then have a Federal Chancellor Andi Babler"
Leichtfried rejects the rumors about internal power struggles and a possible plan to remove Andreas Babler from power: "I think City Councillor Hanke made that very clear today. He fully supports Andi Babler. That applies to all of us. I think we should now worry more about how to win the election. And the next thought process will follow after the election." Leichtfried is therefore very confident that the SPÖ could achieve a good result in the upcoming National Council elections and take over the reins of government.
