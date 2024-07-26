In addition to harsh criticism of the current government, Leichtfried also talks about internal party power struggles and the SPÖ's plans for the future. "I think we have a good chance of coming first," he says optimistically. Leichtfried is combative, but also optimistic. He is looking forward to the election campaign and will also be happy "if we succeed in making social democracy the strongest force in this country." According to Leichtfried, this would also be "bitterly necessary after these lost years that we have now experienced, first with Schwarzblau and now with Schwarzgrün."